Ramadan Prayers, Weekend Plans: Life In UAE Continues Despite Iranian Strikes

Abu Dhabi residents say routines continue - from suhoor and gym sessions to office work and family outings - while staying alert and following safety instructions

From early morning suhoor meals to late-night Ramadan prayers, daily life across the UAE continues to unfold - even as residents remain alert to emergency notifications and the occasional boom of missile interceptions overhead.

Across Abu Dhabi, residents say the rhythm of life has largely carried on: people head to work, gather for iftar, train at gyms, and meet friends, while taking sensible precautions when alerts are issued by authorities.

For many, the situation has become part of an unusual routine: pause briefly, follow safety instructions, then carry on with the day.“It's basically life as normal,” said Miguel Camacho, a fitness trainer from Portugal who works in Abu Dhabi.“I just go and coach and do my regular activities.”

Like many residents, Camacho remembers vividly the first time he realised Iran was staging an attack on the UAE and Gulf countries.“I was at home when a friend told me about the news, and I searched online. Two or three minutes later, I heard the first loud noise."

Not wanting to stay alone, he went to a friend's house to shelter for the night. But since then, daily life has resumed.

“I still go to work and train clients,” he said.“If there's an alert, we just follow the rules and stay inside.” He observed some interceptions by the UAE air defences, but he only found them little unsettling while driving.

However, he says confidence in the UAE's defence systems helps keep people calm. "I would probably be more concerned if UAE didn't have the defence capabilities," he said. "But we have witnessed how effective they are."

'We just carried on'

For Kayleigh Young, a South African fitness trainer, the first alerts came during a relaxed weekend brunch with friends.

"We heard the loud sound as we were heading out and saw smoke afterwards," she said. "We were confused at first and didn't know how serious the situation was."

Restaurant staff asked guests sitting outdoors to move inside, but there was no panic.“Everyone just carried on,” she said.

Since then, she said life has continued largely unchanged. When there's an alert, I stay indoors whenever possible.

The city, she added, has remained busy. Shops are still open and people are out. Work paused for the first few days; it was just a long weekend for us, but then everything returned to normal.

A recent interception on Monday morning during one of her fitness classes caused only a brief interruption.“We got the alerts, and then there were some big bangs that shook the windows,” she said.“Some members were a bit anxious, but once it stopped, we just went back to training. Maybe a one-minute delay in my class.”

Families adjusting while staying calm

For many families, the key has been balancing normal routines with caution. Raed Haddad, a Jordanian resident in Abu Dhabi, said life has remained“about 98 per cent normal”.

He recently spent an afternoon at a golf club with his children when an alert sounded.“Honestly, some people were eager to see,” he said with a laugh.“That's not what we're supposed to do - but people are curious.”

At home, he keeps things simple for his children.“We keep the children away from the windows,” he said.“Some people go down to parking areas for safety, but we stay inside away from glass.”

'We wake up, work, and continue'

For Mahmoud Shebl, an Egyptian jiu-jitsu trainer, the alerts have simply become another momentary pause in the day which doesn't interfere daily routine.“If the phone alert rings, we wait for 'safe now' notifications after interception and then continue life.”

Shebl previously served in the military, which makes the aerial defence systems particularly fascinating for him.“I used to work in air defence during my military service and I practiced carrying out those interceptions,” he said.

Outside work, his routine remains filled with everyday activities: training clients, meeting colleagues for iftar, and even practising guitar in his spare time.“Life is normal,” he concluded.

Trust and reassurance

For Amel Lekkam, an Algerian researcher living in Abu Dhabi, the first day was uncertain, but calm quickly followed.

“Of course, the sounds on the first day caught us unawares,” she said. But the next day she was already back outdoors - walking in the park and jogging by the beach.

“We go to work, to the gym, to the park,” she said.“Life continues.” When alerts sound, she follows official guidance.

Over time, she said, confidence has grown.“When you see how effective the defence systems are and hear reassurances from officials, people feel more at ease.”

A city adapting

Across the Capital, residents say the balance between vigilance and normalcy has become second nature.

Phones buzz with alerts, conversations pause briefly, and people step indoors if needed. Minutes later, daily life resumes: gym classes restart, families continue their dinners, and commuters continue their journeys.



