Drone Intercepted, Destroyed In Past 24 Hours: Kuwaiti Defense Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced Monday that the armed forces detected a hostile drone in the past 24 hours immediately after it entered the country's airspace.

The armed forces' air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed it.

This came during a media briefing on current events and a review of the latest field developments in light of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait.

Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense Spokesperson, Colonel Saud Al Atwan, stated that, as part of the defensive measures taken to protect the country's airspace, Kuwaiti air defense systems continued their ongoing monitoring and tracking of any potential missile threats.