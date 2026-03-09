Russia Wins First Paralympic Gold Since 2014

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy: Russia won its first Winter Paralympic gold medal under its own flag since 2014 as skier Varvara Voronchikhina was crowned women's super-G standing champion on Monday in Cortina.

Already a bronze medallist last weekend, when she claimed Russia's first podium appearance at a Winter Games in 12 years, 23-year-old Voronchikhina beat French silver medallist Aurelie Richard by 1.96sec on the Olympia delle Tofane piste on Monday to claim top spot.

"Congratulations to Varvara Voronchikhina on Russia's first gold medal in the super-G at the Milan-Cortina Paralympics," Russia's sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev posted on Telegram.

"The Russian anthem is playing," he added of the podium ceremony, which will take place later Monday.

Russia was banned from the 2018 Games due to a doping scandal, although some athletes were permitted to compete under neutral colours.

Voronchikhina said Saturday, after finishing third in the downhill, that four years ago she was in Beijing ready to compete before Russia was suspended by the IPC.

"For me it was really, really sad and I hope in these Games I will be better and it will be," she added.