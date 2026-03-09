TNG Students Embark On Transformative Umrah Pilgrimage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a powerful demonstration of its commitment to holistic education, a team of students and teachers from The Next Generation School (TNG), recently returned from a profound five-day educational Umrah pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The journey was meticulously designed as an immersive experience in practical Islamic values, transforming abstract concepts from the curriculum into spiritual and personal realities. The pilgrimage began with students performing Umrah at the Masjid al-Haram, where their focus and devotion were a testament to their character.

“Seeing our students in ihram, focused, reflective, and spiritually present-was deeply moving,” said accompanying teacher Naeem Akbar. This spiritual discipline continued at Masjid-e-Nabawi, where the group prayed in Riyadh ul-Jannah with remarkable reverence.

“They understood they were representing their families, their school, and their faith,” added Asim Bukhari, Deputy Campus Head.

Beyond the sacred rituals, the journey was a profound lesson in resilience, teamwork, and personal responsibility. Students climbed the rugged path to the Cave of Hira, the historic site where the first revelation of the Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). The challenging climb became a metaphor for their educational journey.

“Reaching the summit together felt like a real achievement,” one student reflected.“It was about teamwork, support, and truly feeling the history of what happened here 1,450 years ago.”

The educational aspect was deliberately student-led. Participants took the initiative to research historical sites, asked thoughtful questions, and shared their learning with peers, embodying independent thinking, a key objective in TNG's mission to develop confident, inquisitive learners.

Teachers also noted the students' remarkable independence and sincerity throughout the trip. They managed their belongings, woke for Fajr prayer without reminders, and naturally looked after younger peers, reflecting the school's core values of respect and teamwork.