Qatar Takes Part In Arab League Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the Arab League Council extraordinary session at the ministerial level, held Sunday via video conferencing.

Qatar's representation at the meeting was headed by His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi.

The meeting discussed the Iranian attacks on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of several Arab countries, which constitute a flagrant violation of international laws and charters as well as the principles of good neighborliness.

It also addressed the serious risks these actions pose to the security and stability of Arab states and the region.

Arab League Council ministerial level