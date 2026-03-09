Entertainment Expo Hong Kong Shines On The Centre Stage, Eight Signature Events Unite Global Film And Entertainment Forces



HONG KONG, Mar 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Entertainment Expo Hong Kong 2026 will take place from 15 March to 19 April. Over the years, the Expo has served as a vital platform connecting innovators and industry leaders across the global film and entertainment industries, fostering exchanges among local, Asian and international practitioners, and presenting a wide spectrum of outstanding works. This year, it continues to span four major fields-film, television, music and digital entertainment-bringing together eight flagship events. International stars, renowned directors and leading industry figures will gather at the Expo, further strengthening cross-regional exchange in film and entertainment culture. The Expo has invited Leon Lai as Hong Kong Entertainment Ambassador to help promote Hong Kong as a leading hub for film and entertainment in Asia. Entertainment Expo Hong Kong is spearheaded by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), with sponsorship from the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the Film Development Fund, and the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This year's Expo features eight major events: the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART); Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF); Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA); Asian Film Awards; Digital Entertainment Summit; EntertainmentPulse; Hong Kong - Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF); and the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music). The Expo's kick-off ceremony will be held on 17 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The occasion will also mark the 30th edition of the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market and the 50th edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival, reinforcing the significance of this milestone year. Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) Organised by the HKTDC, the 30th edition of FILMART will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 17 to 20 March. This year's event brings together more than 790 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, further enhancing its global appeal. More than 30 regional pavilions will represent Chinese Mainland and international markets, including mature film markets such as France, Italy, Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, and ASEAN members such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. FILMART also welcomes first-time exhibitors from various emerging markets. This diverse participation demonstrates FILMART's role as Asia's leading entertainment content marketplace and also as a vital catalyst for global cultural exchange and collaboration in the screen industry. This year's FILMART events will feature comprehensive upgrades. The second edition of Producers Connect, jointly organised by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, CCIDA, the Hong Kong Film Development Council, and HKTDC, will showcase an impressive lineup. In collaboration with 10 international film institutions, the event will gather over 100 global and Hong Kong producers to introduce regional film production and funding initiatives, fostering cross-regional collaborations and co-productions. Highlights include a keynote forum featuring renowned local director Peter Chan and Golden Globe-winning producer Janet Yang, who will share cutting-edge insights on international co-production strategies. Furthermore, the AI Hub, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Association of Motion Picture Post Production Professionals, will expand its scale, bringing together leading artificial intelligence and technology companies-including Alibaba Cloud, Kling AI, MiniMax, Vidu, and more, alongside local academic institutions such as the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, and Lingnan University. Additionally, the newly launched AI Academy, funded by CCIDA and the Film Development Fund, will host over 15 thematic workshops. Expert instructors will demonstrate how to leverage AI tools to efficiently produce high quality film and animation content, streamline production workflows, and empower the industry to capitalise on AI-driven opportunities. Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) Entering its 50th edition, HKIFF will take place from 1 to 12 April, reaffirming its status as one of Asia's most enduring and respected film festivals. This milestone year adopts the theme "50 and Beyond: Framing the Future", celebrating both the festival's rich heritage and its commitment to innovation. To commemorate the anniversary, HKIFF has commissioned local illustrator, comic artist, and lyricist Siu Hak to develop the annual thematic design. His vibrant artwork captures the festival's imaginative spirit and its forward-looking vision. Actors Angela Yuen and Tony Wu will serve as this year's ambassadors, symbolising the bridge between HKIFF's legacy and the creative energy of a new generation. In addition, acclaimed actress Gingle Wang, winner of the Best Lead Actress award at the 22nd Taipei Film Festival, and Thailand's Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, recipient of the Asian Film Awards Academy's Asian Rising Star Award in 2025, have been appointed Asian Visionary Ambassadors. Both will make special appearances during the festival, fostering artistic and cross-cultural exchange. A special exhibition, "50 and Beyond: The Hong Kong International Film Festival Golden Jubilee Exhibition", will be held at Hong Kong City Hall, showcasing HKIFF's half-century contribution to film art and cultural dialogue. To further mark the occasion, HKIFF will collaborate with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra to present the Asian premiere of "In the Mood for Love in Concert", a unique programme that rekindles the iconic film's nostalgic charm through a live orchestral reinterpretation. Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) The 44th Hong Kong Film Awards will be held on 19 April at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. The Awards has invited Michelle Wai, recipient of the Best Actress at last year's HKFA, together with Edan Lui, who was previously nominated for Best New Performer at the HKFA, to serve as special guests and announce the nominations across 18 award categories. This year's entries demonstrate the diverse creative strength of Hong Kong cinema. Sons of the Neon Night leads with 12 nominations, followed closely by Back to the Past with 11 nominations. Asian Film Awards The 19th Asian Film Awards proudly presents three masterclasses, Hong Kong premieres of selected Asian titles, and creator-to-creator“In Conversation” sessions-showcasing the boundless possibilities of Asian cinema. Esteemed guests include acclaimed actress Zhang Ziyi, internationally celebrated director Jia Zhangke, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Oscar-shortlisted director Tsou Shih-Ching, Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho, Jo Woo-jin, and Ky Nam Inn director Leon Le with actress 9m88, among others. Gathering in Hong Kong, they will explore the creative depth and cultural vitality of Asian filmmaking. Digital Entertainment Summit Organised by the HKTDC with co-organisation from the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association and MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse, the 15th Entertainment Summit will take place on 19 March as a FILMART flagship event. Under the theme“Animation Without Borders: Creating, Financing and Expanding Animation IP Worldwide”, the Summit will feature two panel discussions, and take a deep dive into how the animation industry can expand its global footprint through intellectual property (IP) innovation, strategic investment, and cross-border collaboration. Featured speakers include Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Aurélien Dirler, Head of the International Cooperation and Partnerships Department at France's Centre National du Cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), who will share insights into IP development strategies and monetisation pathways. The Summit will also present a case study of the local animated film“Another World”, inviting Polly Yeung, Producer & Scriptwriter; Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, CCIDA; and members of the overseas production partners to discuss how cross-regional investment and production collaboration can deliver internationally recognised animation projects. EntertainmentPulse Organised by the HKTDC, EntertainmentPulse will be held concurrently with FILMART, gathering global film and television industry leaders to provide insights into trending topics including artificial intelligence, video streaming, financing and investment, micro-short dramas, co-productions, and animation, providing attendees the latest market insights. For the financing session, experts such as Bennett Pozil, Head of Corporate Banking at East West Bank, Justin Deimen, Managing Partner of Goldfinch International, and Catherine Ying, President of CMC Pictures and Pearl Studio (China), will analyse banking considerations, private financing strategies, and film project capitalisation approaches from multiple perspectives. Additionally, industry leaders including James Gibbons, President of APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Omar Giri Valliappan, COO of Vision+, will unveil development roadmaps for leading international streaming platforms. Addressing the recent surge in micro-short dramas, Chinese Mainland companies including DataEye, Xiaowu Bros, and Mansen (Shenzhen) Culture Media will share insights on globalisation opportunities and collaborative prospects within the Greater Bay Area's Micro-Short Drama industry ecosystem. Hong Kong - Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) The 24th Hong Kong - Asia Film Financing Forum will take place from 17 to 19 March. This year's lineup features 42 shortlisted projects from 22 countries and regions, spanning different stages of development. Notably, 13 projects are animation and genre entries, reflecting a rich spectrum of storytelling, from family-driven narratives and comedies to thrillers, fantasy, action and science fiction, highlighting the dynamism and diversity of Asian filmmaking. All shortlisted projects will be presented alongside FILMART during HAF, enabling project teams to engage directly with industry professionals, exchange views on creative direction and share their latest progress, with a view to advancing both regional and international partnerships. This year's key visual is created by artist and director Qiu Jiongjiong. Staying true to the distinctive visual language of his paintings and films, the artwork is set against the backdrop of Wan Chai and reimagines Hong Kong's iconic project landscape, encapsulating the imagery of“Cinema is everywhere.” Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) The 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) will hold its Awards Ceremony cum Selected Works Screening on March 20 at Theatre 2, HKCEC. The Scheme aims to nurture local advertising and film production talents, providing HK$130,000 to HK$240,000 in production funding for 21 projects under the Tier "Advertising Production Start-ups" and 10 projects in the Tier "Small Advertising Production Enterprises." Supported by professional mentorship, training, and promotional resources, the Scheme assists creative teams in producing original microfilms. This edition also features collaborations with local musicians who will participate in performances, fostering dynamic interplay between music and visual storytelling. The ceremony will announce the award winners and screen their works, highlighting the creativity and talent of Hong Kong's creative community. Entertainment Expo website: Photo D ownload:



