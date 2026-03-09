Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Axi Shares Two New Axi Select Milestones With $200K Trader Payout And Seven New $1M-Funded Pro M Traders


2026-03-09 02:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a financial leader in online CFD and FX trading, has announced two Axi Select milestones – a $200K monthly payout achieved by an Acceleration-stage trader and the progression of seven traders to Pro M status – the capital allocation program's highest tier – each unlocking access to $1M in capital funding.

Per the broker, in January, an Asia-based trader reached a $200K payout milestone – the strongest Axi Select monthly payout to date – starting from $2K in initial capital. Further, Axi also shared that seven additional traders have now advanced to the program's top tier, Pro M, each securing $1M in funding.

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, said:“This is exactly what Axi Select was designed to do – give skilled traders a pathway to success where they can progress and unlock greater capital based on their skills, discipline, and performance. Seeing seven new traders reach Pro M status and securing $1M in funding demonstrates that our model supports long-term trader growth.”

At its core, Axi Select was built to provide talented traders with a pathway to evolve – with stage-based performance-led progression and access to capital. The recent milestones reflect continued momentum across Axi Select, which now includes a total of over 49,000 traders and a total of 16 traders who have reached the top milestone of the program.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: ...

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.


