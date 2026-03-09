Axi Shares Two New Axi Select Milestones With $200K Trader Payout And Seven New $1M-Funded Pro M Traders
Per the broker, in January, an Asia-based trader reached a $200K payout milestone – the strongest Axi Select monthly payout to date – starting from $2K in initial capital. Further, Axi also shared that seven additional traders have now advanced to the program's top tier, Pro M, each securing $1M in funding.
Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, said:“This is exactly what Axi Select was designed to do – give skilled traders a pathway to success where they can progress and unlock greater capital based on their skills, discipline, and performance. Seeing seven new traders reach Pro M status and securing $1M in funding demonstrates that our model supports long-term trader growth.”
At its core, Axi Select was built to provide talented traders with a pathway to evolve – with stage-based performance-led progression and access to capital. The recent milestones reflect continued momentum across Axi Select, which now includes a total of over 49,000 traders and a total of 16 traders who have reached the top milestone of the program.
About Axi
Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.
The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss.
