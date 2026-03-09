Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Defense Announces Interception Of Missile Attack

2026-03-09 02:15:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defense announced Monday that the Qatari Armed Forces have intercepted a missile attack targeting the State of Qatar.

Gulf Times

