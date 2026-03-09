QSL Announces Resumption Of League Matches On Thursday, Friday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Stars League (QSL) Foundation announced the resumption of the Qatari football league, the Doha Bank Stars League, on Thursday and Friday with matches of week 18.

In a statement issued this evening, QSL said three matches will be played simultaneously on Thursday evening. Al Sailiya will face Al Duhail at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, while Al Wakrah will take on Al Shamal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. In another match, Qatar SC will meet Al Gharafa at Al Thumama Stadium.

Week 18 will conclude on Friday with three additional matches. Al Ahli will face Al Arabi at Al Thumama Stadium, while Al Rayyan will play Al Shahania at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. In the final match of the week, Al Sadd will take on Umm Salal at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Sadd SC currently top the league standings after Round 17 with 38 points, followed by Al Gharafa SC in second place with 34 points, while Al Shamal SC occupy third place with 31 points.