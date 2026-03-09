Qatar Condemns Iranian Attack On Residential Facility In Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's categorical rejection of the justifications offered by the Islamic Republic of Iran for targeting countries in the region. The Ministry stressed the necessity of respecting the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness and avoiding anything that could widen the circle of tension in the region.
The Ministry also expressed Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability. Qatar extended its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
