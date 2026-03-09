403
PM Modi Highlights Role Of AI, Care Economy And Tourism In Future Jobs
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 9 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for accelerating efforts to align India's education system with the needs of the real-world economy, emphasising the need to expand focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and the digital economy.
Addressing a post-Budget webinar on the theme 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- Fulfilling Aspirations of People', the Prime Minister said India is transitioning towards an innovation-driven economy and highlighted the importance of linking education, employment and enterprise.
He noted that the National Education Policy 2020 provides a strong framework for designing curricula aligned with market demands, particularly in areas such as AI, automation and design-driven manufacturing.
Modi also urged academic institutions to transform campuses into hubs for industry collaboration and research-driven learning, enabling students to gain practical exposure and skills relevant to evolving industry requirements.
Highlighting developments in the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister said the government is working towards a preventive and holistic healthcare system.
He noted that health infrastructure has expanded significantly in recent years with new medical colleges established across districts, while schemes such as Ayushman Bharat have improved access to healthcare services.
He also pointed to the growing role of telemedicine in reaching remote areas and emphasised the need to improve user awareness and accessibility of digital healthcare services.
Prime Minister Modi further highlighted the emerging global demand for caregivers under the expanding 'care economy' and encouraged experts to develop new training models to equip India's youth with relevant skills.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the employment potential of tourism and culture, noting that developing new tourist destinations alongside improved connectivity, hospitality skills, digital infrastructure and community participation can boost local economies and strengthen India's global tourism appeal.
He concluded by emphasising the need for stronger collaboration between academia, industry and institutions to accelerate progress towards the vision of a developed India.
(KNN Bureau)
