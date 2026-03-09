Andersen To Announce Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG) (“Andersen”), a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals and family offices, businesses and funds in the United States, will announce its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Andersen CEO and Chairman, Mark L. Vorsatz, and Andersen Chief Financial Officer, Neal Livingston, will host a conference call to discuss Andersen's financial results on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 5PM ET.

Participants can join the webcast at . The webcast replay link will be archived on Andersen's Investor Relations website at andersen within a few hours of the event and will remain on the website for six months.

About Andersen

Andersen is a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals, family offices, businesses and alternative investment funds in the United States. Andersen's differentiated approach to client service is rooted in core values that emphasize stewardship, transparency and the seamless delivery of independent, high-quality service. Worldwide, Andersen's presence spans more than 180 countries through its global platform of member and collaborating firms delivering tax, legal, valuation and consulting services across more than 1,000 locations with over 3,000 partners and 50,000 professionals.

