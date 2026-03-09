Open World Appoints Dr. Salman Al-Khaldi As Regional President And Managing Director Of Open World Saudi Arabia To Lead...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Open World Ltd. (“Open World”), a blockchain infrastructure company advancing real-world asset (RWA) tokenization across global markets, today named Dr. Salman Salem Al-Khaldi as Regional President and Managing Director of Open World Saudi Arabia. The appointment positions the firm to launch Saudi Arabia's first licensed RWA Tokenization Center of Excellence in 2026, operating under Saudi regulatory and data sovereignty requirements.

In his role, Dr. Al-Khaldi will oversee regional strategy, regulatory engagement and institutional partnerships, working closely with the Saudi Central Bank, the Capital Market Authority and other stakeholders as operations expand.

“We are investing in Saudi Arabia for the long term,” said Matt Shaw, CEO and co-founder of Open World.“Dr. Al-Khaldi has delivered complex, multi-billion-dollar initiatives within the Kingdom and understands the standards required to operate here. His leadership will define how we earn the trust of Saudi institutions and deliver infrastructure that meets the Kingdom's standards.”

Dr. Al-Khaldi brings more than two decades of executive leadership across the technology, petroleum and petrochemical sectors. At Saudi Aramco, he led projects valued at more than $7 billion, overseeing financial planning, workforce development and large-scale stakeholder coordination from design through commissioning. He has advised the Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources and consulted with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries through the Saudi Energy Information System, contributing to national-level systems and policy initiatives. His experience spans Saudi commercial law, government contracting and cross-border partnerships.

“Saudi Arabia is building regulated digital infrastructure at a national scale, and the timing is deliberate,” said Dr. Al-Khaldi.“The RWA Tokenization Center of Excellence gives us a licensed, in-Kingdom foundation to deliver compliant tokenization of energy assets, real estate and carbon credits; initiatives that directly support Vision 2030's digital economy targets. I look forward to ensuring execution meets the standards Saudi institutions require.”

The RWA Tokenization Center of Excellence will operate as a licensed, in-Kingdom entity focused on the compliant tokenization of real-world assets, including energy infrastructure, real estate and carbon reduction credits, in accordance with Saudi regulatory and data requirements. The Center is designed to support sovereign and enterprise-scale initiatives across the Kingdom's energy and industrial ecosystem, including assets associated with Saudi Aramco and its joint ventures.

Dr. Al-Khaldi's selection follows Open World's previously announced definitive merger agreement with VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), which is expected to position the combined company as a publicly traded provider of tokenization and digital asset infrastructure solutions.

About Open World

Open World is a blockchain infrastructure company specializing in regulated digital asset solutions for sovereign, institutional and enterprise clients. The firm has supported the development of more than 20 companies since 2023 and has advised on projects representing over $65 billion in aggregate network value across advised projects, measured at peak fully diluted valuations. Open World's capabilities span RWA tokenization, stablecoin issuance, traditional finance (TradFi) strategies, governance structuring, public markets advisory and policy engagement. The firm works with teams backed by leading global venture capital firms, including a16z, Multicoin Capital, Dragonfly and Founders Fund. Open World is expanding its focus to regulated, real-world asset markets in the Gulf region and globally. To learn more, visit .

