Dovenmuehle Earns Fannie Mae STAR Award For Servicing Excellence For The Seventh Time

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., March 9, 2026 - Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Fannie Mae has again honored the company with their Servicer Total Achievement and RewardsTM (STARTM) Servicer Award for outstanding servicing performance during the 2025 program year. This is the seventh occasion Fannie Mae has recognized DMI for servicing excellence.







Image caption: Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI).

Servicers achieving operational excellence across key performance metrics may receive the recognition, which underscores the expertise and dedication of DMI's servicing team. The award also demonstrates ongoing alignment with Fannie Mae's key performance goals and objectives. DMI earned STAR Performer recognition for General Servicing and Timeline Management.

“Being named a STAR Performer once again is a testament to the collaboration between our team, clients and industry partners,” said Matt Budy, senior vice president at DMI.“We continue to drive results and uphold the highest standards in mortgage servicing to better serve homeowners and the housing industry.”

Fannie Mae's STAR Program provides a consistent methodology to evaluate servicer performance in accordance with Fannie Mae's goals, sets targets and expectations to reduce Fannie Mae's credit losses and identifies its highest-performing servicers. The majority of Fannie Mae's total credit risk exposure is represented by servicers in the program, which are evaluated based on both the Servicer Capability Framework (SCF) operational assessment and metrics and the STAR Performance Scorecard. Servicers selected are recognized in three categories: Timeline Management, Solution Delivery and General Servicing. DMI was recognized for its General Servicing and Timeline Management.

Learn more about the STAR program here: .

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at .

