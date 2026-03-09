How Is Jordan Managing The Middle East's Most Dangerous Tensions?

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordan today finds itself at the center of a highly sensitive geopolitical equation, as tensions between Iran and Israel intensify and the United States becomes increasingly involved in the region. In this volatile environment, Amman is working to maintain a delicate balance between its security commitments and strategic alliances on one hand, and the protection of its national sovereignty while avoiding being drawn into open regional conflicts on the other.

Jordan's current position reflects a firm defensive doctrine grounded in consistent principles. Chief among them is the refusal to allow the Kingdom's territory or airspace to become a battlefield, alongside a strong emphasis on diplomacy and dialogue as the primary means of containing escalation.

A Strategy Built on Deterrence and Diplomacy

Jordan has long adopted a balanced approach to regional crises, placing the protection of its national interests and regional stability at the forefront of its policy. This approach does not represent passive neutrality. Rather, it reflects what can be described as“responsible neutrality”, combining effective defensive deterrence with active diplomacy aimed at preserving regional security.

The Kingdom has repeatedly emphasized that it will not allow its land or airspace to be used as a platform for regional confrontation. This principle forms a cornerstone of Jordan's foreign and defense policies, with the protection of airspace, critical infrastructure, and vital corridors considered a top national security priority.

A Direct Field Test

This policy faced a real-world test in late February and early March 2026, when Jordanian air defenses intercepted 119 Iranian missiles and drones within a single week, successfully neutralizing 108 of them. The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that these projectiles were not merely passing through Jordanian airspace but were directed at strategic facilities and targets inside the Kingdom, highlighting the seriousness of the threats facing the country amid rising regional tensions.

Jordan's defensive capabilities are supported by a network of security partnerships, most notably the defense cooperation agreement signed with the United States in 2021. The agreement strengthens Jordan's military and technological capabilities while contributing to regional stability through security coordination and intelligence sharing.

Despite these defensive measures, Jordan continues to emphasize that diplomacy and dialogue remain the primary path to resolving regional disputes. Amman consistently calls for comprehensive approaches to de-escalation while reiterating that its territory will not serve as a launching point for military operations against any party.

Fluctuating Relations with Iran

Historically, Jordanian Iranian relations have experienced periods of tension and limited engagement, often shaped by broader regional dynamics and shifting geopolitical balances. In the current climate, Jordan's position remains clear in rejecting any attempt to turn the Kingdom into an arena for regional confrontation, while still maintaining diplomatic channels where possible.

To navigate this complex landscape, Jordan relies on a network of political and security alliances alongside continuous coordination with international partners in intelligence sharing and national security planning.

Potential Economic Consequences

Jordan's challenges are not limited to security and political considerations. Regional instability also exposes the Kingdom's economy to significant volatility, particularly in key sectors such as tourism, energy, and trade.

Tourism, one of Jordan's most important economic pillars and a major source of foreign currency and employment, is often the first sector affected by regional tensions. Military escalation in the Middle East typically leads to a sharp decline in bookings and flight cancellations, even when Jordan is not directly involved in the conflict. Temporary airspace closures or heightened security risks can quickly disrupt travel flows and investment in the tourism sector.

Energy represents another area of vulnerability. Jordan remains heavily dependent on imported oil and natural gas to meet its energy needs. Any disruption to supply routes or surge in global energy prices triggered by regional escalation could place additional pressure on public finances and increase the cost of electricity generation and transportation.

Regional trade routes may also be affected, particularly those connected to Iraq and Syria, which serve as vital corridors for Jordanian exports. Prolonged instability could further undermine foreign investment and market confidence, adding a complex economic dimension to the political and security challenges facing the Kingdom.

Domestic and Regional Pressures

Domestically, Jordanian public opinion clearly rejects involvement in any regional war, while expressing growing concern about the potential targeting of critical infrastructure, especially in the energy and water sectors. These fears tend to intensify with each wave of regional escalation, such as in June 2025 when Jordan temporarily closed its airspace following Israeli strikes on Iran.

At the regional level, Jordan views Iran's expanding influence and its support for armed groups in Syria and Iraq as a potential source of instability along its northern and eastern borders. Nevertheless, the Kingdom continues to avoid direct confrontation, seeking instead to maintain a balanced regional posture.

The growing confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other places Jordan in a particularly sensitive position. The presence of American military assets in the region could make them potential targets in any broader escalation, prompting Amman to deepen security cooperation with its allies while avoiding direct involvement in military conflict.

A Policy of Balance in a Turbulent Region

Ultimately, Jordan faces a complex geopolitical equation that requires both caution and decisiveness. On one hand, it firmly rejects participation in regional wars or allowing its territory to become a battlefield, prioritizing the protection of national sovereignty and the safety of its citizens. On the other, it continues to advocate diplomatic solutions and regional de-escalation while strengthening its defensive capabilities and security partnerships to address direct threats.

This approach reflects a long-standing Jordanian strategy built on the principle of“responsible neutrality”, aimed at safeguarding domestic stability and protecting the Kingdom's economic interests at a time when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain among the most volatile in the world.