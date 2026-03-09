Vontobel Warns That Switzerland Must Avoid 'Over-Regulation'





Vontobel has warned that Switzerland must avoid"over-regulation" as the government prepares to unveil sweeping reforms to its too-big-to-fail regime in the wake of Credit Suisse's collapse. This content was published on March 9, 2026 - 08:35 5 minutes Mercedes Ruehl, Financial Times

Co-chief executive Christel Rendu de Lint, who leads one of Switzerland's larger listed banks and asset managers with CHF241 billion ($311 billion) in assets under management, said safeguarding the country's competitiveness was“everyone's responsibility” in an interview with the FT. This includes regulators and politicians as well as the corporate sector, she said.

Her remarks come as Bern finalises tougher capital and oversight rules under a revamped“Too Big To Fail” regime following Credit Suisse's collapse in 2023. UBS subsequently agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a state-sponsored takeover, leaving Switzerland with only one large systemically important bank.

