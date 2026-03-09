Swiss Government Opts Against Crackdown On Honorary Consuls And Shady Dealings
Art smuggling, corruption, fraud, drug and arms trafficking, terrorism financing, sexual abuse and even murder. In 2022, an international journalistic investigationExternal link uncovered more than 500 cases worldwide of honorary consuls who had run into trouble with the law.
Switzerland was not spared. The investigation notably highlighted the case of the Swiss billionaire art collector Urs E. SchwarzenbachExternal link, the honorary consul for Mongolia in Switzerland from 2010 to 2022. He was convicted for failing to declare hundreds of artworks imported into Switzerland, some of them while he was still in office.
Following the publication, parliament's control committees called on the Parliamentary Control of the Administration to evaluate Swiss honorary consulates abroad as well as foreign honorary consulates in Switzerland.
Today, 122 honorary consuls representing 65 countries are accredited in Switzerland. They are not career diplomats: alongside their honorary role, they pursue professional activities, often as entrepreneurs or lawyers.
Switzerland is strengthening its global network of honorary consuls. It now boasts 225 diplomatic representatives around the world.
