Mayor Of Crans-Montana Under Investigation For Involuntary Manslaughter

2026-03-09 02:08:12
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Valais public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation against five more people in connection with the bar fire in Crans-Montana. Among them is mayor Nicolas Féraud. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Mayor of Crans-Montana under investigation for involuntary manslaughter This content was published on March 9, 2026 - 09:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The four other individuals are the former municipal council member responsible for public safety between 2021 and 2024, the person responsible for fire safety from 2020 to 2024 and his deputy, as well as a member of the current public safety team. This was confirmed by the Valais public prosecutor's office to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday and was first reported by 24 heures new outlet.

The five defendants are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and involuntary arson. These are the same charges that were also brought against the operators of the“Le Constellation” bar, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, as well as the former and current security officer of the municipality of Crans-Montana.

A total of nine people are now under investigation.

Swissinfo

