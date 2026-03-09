UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Earned CHF14.9 Million In 2025

His salary consists of a fixed part of CHF2.8 million and a variable part of CHF12.1 million, according to the annual report of Switzerland's leading bank published today.

The entire board of directors received total remuneration of CHF145.3 million for the past year, following CHF143.6 million in 2024.

The variable component of a CEO's pay is made up of two parts: a bonus (also known as annual incentive programme or immediate variable pay) and a long-term incentive plan (also known as deferred variable pay).

The bonus paid out to CEOs can hinge on company earnings or revenue or both.

