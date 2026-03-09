Swiss Government Ready To Disclose Covid-19 Vaccine Purchase Contracts
However, the vaccine manufacturers concerned may appeal against this decision in order to protect their professional, commercial and manufacturing secrets, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Monday.
Under the Transparency Act, the plaintiffs had requested access to the contracts concluded between the FOPH and the army pharmacy for the Covid vaccines. The FOPH rejected these requests at the end of 2023.
In a judgement published in February, the Federal Administrative Court stated that no exceptional grounds specified in the law were met that would allow access to be denied. In particular, there was no reason to fear that Switzerland's foreign policy interests would be jeopardised.
Furthermore, no evidence of an interest in confidentiality regarding prices, delivery conditions and other points had been provided.
