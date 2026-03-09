Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Opponents Of Swiss Population Cap Warn Of Devastating Consequences

Opponents Of Swiss Population Cap Warn Of Devastating Consequences


2026-03-09 02:08:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Monday, an alliance of politicians and business leaders warned of the 'devastating consequences' of a right-wing initiative to limit the Swiss population to 10 million. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Opponents of Swiss population cap warn of devastating consequences This content was published on March 9, 2026 - 14:04 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Allianz warnt vor“leichtsinniger” 10-Millionen-Initiative Original Read more: Allianz warnt vor“leichtsinniger” 10-Millionen-Initi

The rigid cap of 10 million residents proposed by the Swiss People's Party would“lead to chaos in three to four years” the alliance warned at a press conference in Bern. A fixed upper limit would threaten Switzerland's prosperity, security and supplies, argues the“No to the chaos initiative” alliance, consisting of representatives from the Radical Liberal Party, Centre Party, Green Liberal Party and others.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition, the“reckless” initiative explicitly jeopardises the bilateral agreements and threatens free trade agreements. In an increasingly unpredictable world, Switzerland is reliant on stable relationships, reliable partnerships and clear rules, stated the Alliance

More More The changing face of Swiss immigration

This content was published on Apr 14, 2025 Why net immigration declined by 15.6% in Switzerland last year.

Read more: The changing face of Swiss immigr

MENAFN09032026000210011054ID1110837750



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search