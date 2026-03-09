Opponents Of Swiss Population Cap Warn Of Devastating Consequences
-
Deutsch
de
Allianz warnt vor“leichtsinniger” 10-Millionen-Initiative
Original
Read more: Allianz warnt vor“leichtsinniger” 10-Millionen-Initi
The rigid cap of 10 million residents proposed by the Swiss People's Party would“lead to chaos in three to four years” the alliance warned at a press conference in Bern. A fixed upper limit would threaten Switzerland's prosperity, security and supplies, argues the“No to the chaos initiative” alliance, consisting of representatives from the Radical Liberal Party, Centre Party, Green Liberal Party and others.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In addition, the“reckless” initiative explicitly jeopardises the bilateral agreements and threatens free trade agreements. In an increasingly unpredictable world, Switzerland is reliant on stable relationships, reliable partnerships and clear rules, stated the AllianceMore More The changing face of Swiss immigration
This content was published on Apr 14, 2025 Why net immigration declined by 15.6% in Switzerland last year.Read more: The changing face of Swiss immigr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment