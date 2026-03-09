Opponents Of Swiss Population Cap Warn Of Devastating Consequences

The rigid cap of 10 million residents proposed by the Swiss People's Party would“lead to chaos in three to four years” the alliance warned at a press conference in Bern. A fixed upper limit would threaten Switzerland's prosperity, security and supplies, argues the“No to the chaos initiative” alliance, consisting of representatives from the Radical Liberal Party, Centre Party, Green Liberal Party and others.

In addition, the“reckless” initiative explicitly jeopardises the bilateral agreements and threatens free trade agreements. In an increasingly unpredictable world, Switzerland is reliant on stable relationships, reliable partnerships and clear rules, stated the Alliance

This content was published on Apr 14, 2025 Why net immigration declined by 15.6% in Switzerland last year.