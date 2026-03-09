Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Middle East Conflict Will Push Up Petrol Prices In Switzerland

2026-03-09 02:08:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The conflict launched by Israel and the US against Iran has caused oil prices to rise further today. The situation prompts industry experts in Switzerland to forecast higher petrol prices in the future. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Middle East conflict will push up petrol prices in Switzerland This content was published on March 9, 2026 - 14:58 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Italiano it La guerra in Medio Oriente spinge al rialzo i prezzi della benzina Original Read more: La guerra in Medio Oriente spinge al rialzo i prezzi della be

Just four days ago, the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) quoted an average price of CHF1.74 (about $2.23) per litre for unleaded 95. Today, no such prices can be found on the association's price comparison tool. However, there are disparities between petrol stations, depending on whether they are affiliated to a brand or whether they are independent.

“Fuel and naphtha prices are expected to rise sharply in the coming days,” Avenergy Suisse, the organisation that brings together oil market players in Switzerland, warned today, commenting on the situation on the international market. Maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is almost paralysed following several attacks on merchant ships. Some refineries have also significantly reduced their capacities.

Close to CHF2 per litre

TCS expects petrol prices to approach the CHF2 per litre mark in the coming days.“Based on the market prices published in Rotterdam, new increases are expected,” said Erich Schwizer, an industry expert at TCS, when asked by the financial news agency AWP.

Swissinfo

