Middle East Conflict Will Push Up Petrol Prices In Switzerland

Just four days ago, the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) quoted an average price of CHF1.74 (about $2.23) per litre for unleaded 95. Today, no such prices can be found on the association's price comparison tool. However, there are disparities between petrol stations, depending on whether they are affiliated to a brand or whether they are independent.

“Fuel and naphtha prices are expected to rise sharply in the coming days,” Avenergy Suisse, the organisation that brings together oil market players in Switzerland, warned today, commenting on the situation on the international market. Maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is almost paralysed following several attacks on merchant ships. Some refineries have also significantly reduced their capacities.

TCS expects petrol prices to approach the CHF2 per litre mark in the coming days.“Based on the market prices published in Rotterdam, new increases are expected,” said Erich Schwizer, an industry expert at TCS, when asked by the financial news agency AWP.

