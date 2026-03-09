Individual Taxation Receives Massive Support From Swiss Abroad
Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.
Deutsch
de
Massive Unterstützung für die Individualbesteuerung aus der Fünften Schweiz
Massive Unterstützung für die Individualbesteuerung aus der Fünften Schweiz
Français
fr
L'imposition individuelle a reçu le soutien massif de la Cinquième Suisse
Original
L'imposition individuelle a reçu le soutien massif de la Cinquième Suisse
Italiano
it
Massiccio sostegno della Quinta Svizzera all'imposizione individuale
Massiccio sostegno della Quinta Svizzera all'imposizione individuale
On Sunday, 54% of the Swiss electorate supported the reform of the taxation of married couples. In future, all couples in Switzerland will be taxed individually, regardless of their marital status.
Individual taxation received even clearer support from the Swiss Abroad. Over 68% of the 12 cantons that provide detailed statistics on how their expat citizens voted backed the proposal drawn up by the authorities. With the exception of canton Uri (57%), the yes vote was well over 60% in each of these cantons. More than 72% of Genevans abroad ticked a yes in their ballot envelope.External Content
This could be explained by the fact that the Swiss Abroad were sensitive to the gender equality argument, and that a large proportion of them already have a form of individual taxation in their host country.
Moreover, expatriates had less reason to fear the concrete consequences of the reform on their own tax situation – although these questions helped to advance the no camp in Switzerland throughout the campaign.Respectable result for the climate fund
While the climate fund initiative suffered a resounding defeat – attracting just 29% approval nationwide – the diaspora handed it a more honourable defeat, with over 42% in favour. This figure rises to 46.5% and 46% respectively in cantons Fribourg and Geneva.External Content
>> Read this article to find out why the climate fund initiative was rejected:More More Swiss Politics Climate is a concern in Switzerland but no longer a priority
This content was published on Mar 8, 2026 Climate change is one of the main concerns of the Swiss population. However, most citizens don't want to invest more money in the ecological transition.
