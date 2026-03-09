Individual Taxation Receives Massive Support From Swiss Abroad

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The results of Sunday's vote from the Swiss Abroad are in line with the national results, with two nuances: the diaspora were much more in favour of the law on individual taxation and the creation of a climate fund than voters in Switzerland. This content was published on March 9, 2026 - 16:00 6 minutes

On Sunday, 54% of the Swiss electorate supported the reform of the taxation of married couples. In future, all couples in Switzerland will be taxed individually, regardless of their marital status.

Individual taxation received even clearer support from the Swiss Abroad. Over 68% of the 12 cantons that provide detailed statistics on how their expat citizens voted backed the proposal drawn up by the authorities. With the exception of canton Uri (57%), the yes vote was well over 60% in each of these cantons. More than 72% of Genevans abroad ticked a yes in their ballot envelope.

This could be explained by the fact that the Swiss Abroad were sensitive to the gender equality argument, and that a large proportion of them already have a form of individual taxation in their host country.

Moreover, expatriates had less reason to fear the concrete consequences of the reform on their own tax situation – although these questions helped to advance the no camp in Switzerland throughout the campaign.

Respectable result for the climate fund

While the climate fund initiative suffered a resounding defeat – attracting just 29% approval nationwide – the diaspora handed it a more honourable defeat, with over 42% in favour. This figure rises to 46.5% and 46% respectively in cantons Fribourg and Geneva.

Read this article to find out why the climate fund initiative was rejected:

