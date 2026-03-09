COSRX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

COSRX Presents Peptides, Snail Mucin and PDRN as Key Skincare Solutions for Amazon Spring Deal Days

09.03.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's Spring Deal Days 2026 (March 10–16) arrives as one of the first major beauty shopping events of the year. This season, dermatologist-loved skincare brand COSRX joins the event with a curated lineup built around some of the most searched skincare ingredients today - Peptides, Snail mucin, and PDRN technology.



If your usual skincare routine doesn't seem to be working as well as it used to, COSRX suggests looking at ingredient-led solutions tailored to different skin concerns. (UP TO 31%) Want Plumper, Glowier Skin? Try a Peptide Routine

Peptides continue to gain traction across the skincare market for their ability to support collagen production, elasticity, and skin resilience, becoming one of the most talked-about ingredients in modern skincare. Within this trend, COSRX has emerged as a leading peptide skincare brand in K-beauty, highlighted by its Peptide Trio routine designed to help create the smooth, radiant finish associated with the glass skin look routine begins with The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask (UP TO 49%) The Iconic K-Beauty Glass Skin Routine: Snail Mucin

For those looking to calm and replenish dehydrated or stressed skin, COSRX's Advanced Snail line remains one of the most iconic routines in K-beauty. Powered by snail mucin, the range focuses on soothing care while delivering deep hydration to help maintain soft, balanced skin routine features the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream Extra Steps to Elevate Your Routine For those looking to complement their core skincare routine with targeted treatments, COSRX introduces additional steps designed to enhance overall skin performance. Among them is PDRN, a trending ingredient that has recently gained global attention for its role in supporting skin regeneration and vitality. The PDRN EXOSOME Skinplaning Glaze Mask Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ About COSRX Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.



Photo - Logo -



View original content: 09.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

2287838 09.03.2026 CET/CEST