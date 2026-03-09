Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): IPO

Gabler Group successfully lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange – Shares open 7.3% above the offer price and continue to rise

First price: EUR 47.20 (offer price: EUR 44.00 per share)

Current market capitalization of more than approx. EUR 290 million

Free float of 49.9% (assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option)

Placement of 3,018,750 shares, total placement volume of EUR 132.8 million (assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option) Trading commenced in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker symbol“XK4”, ISIN DE000A421RZ9

Lubeck (Germany), March 9, 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the“ Company” or“ Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, has celebrated its debut today in the Scale segment (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, setting course for a new chapter in the Company's development. Gabler's shares started trading at a first price of EUR 47.20, representing an increase of 7.3% over the offer price of EUR 44.00 per share. With 6,050,000 shares outstanding, the current market capitalization is more than approx. EUR 290 million. A total of 3,018,750 shares were placed in the course of the initial public offering. The offering comprised 1,050,000 newly issued shares from a capital increase, 1,575,000 existing shares from the holdings of Possehl Mittelstandsbeteiligungen GmbH (the“Selling Shareholder”), and 393,750 shares in connection with an over-allotment option (greenshoe). Assuming full exercise of this option, the total placement volume amounts to approximately EUR 132.8 million. The net proceeds from the capital increase are intended in particular to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, accelerate organic growth and support selected smaller acquisitions. In addition, the Company plans to invest in the expansion of its sales structures, additional production capacity as well as research and development in order to further strengthen its technological position in the growing market for underwater technologies, maritime security and autonomous underwater systems.

David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG:“The IPO marks an important milestone for the Gabler Group. For decades, our technologies have been used in demanding maritime applications and must operate reliably under extreme conditions beneath the surface of the world's oceans. Access to the capital markets enables us to further expand our technological capabilities in the underwater domain, strengthen our international sales structures and invest in research, development and production capacity. At the same time, we aim to further expand our position in the fast-growing areas of Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power and unlock new applications in autonomous subsea systems and maritime infrastructure.”

André Neumann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gabler Group AG:“The Gabler Group operates in a market environment in which the strategic importance of the subsea domain is increasing worldwide. Issues such as maritime security, the protection of critical underwater infrastructure and the deployment of autonomous systems underwater are increasingly moving into focus for governments, navies and industry. With its technological expertise, long-standing experience in the demanding subsea environment and an established international customer base, the Gabler Group is well positioned to benefit from these developments. The IPO provides a solid foundation to consistently advance the Group's strategic development and further expand its technological presence in the global underwater technology market.” In connection with the offering, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland Limited acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft acted as Joint Bookrunner. Further information is available at .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

Email: ...

ABOUT GABLER GROUP Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world's largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area (source: Company information). Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.

