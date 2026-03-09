Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Personnel

NAKIKI SE: Company thanks Supervisory Board Chairman for his commitment during the transformation phase

09.03.2026 / 12:20 CET/CEST

NAKIKI SE: Company thanks Supervisory Board Chairman for his commitment during the transformation phase

Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000A460N46) announced in an ad hoc announcement on Friday that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Adrian Fuhrmeister, has resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons. The company regrets his sudden departure but understands the personal reasons behind his decision. Adrian Fuhrmeister had been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since March 2024 and accompanied the company through a period of fundamental transformation. Andreas Wegerich, CEO of NAKIKI SE: "We would like to thank Adrian Fuhrmeister for his support during this important phase of our strategic transformation. The upcoming replacement of the Supervisory Board gives us the opportunity to align the board even more closely with our long-term development as a Bitcoin treasury company. I am pleased that we are currently preparing an extraordinary general meeting at which the corresponding appointments to the Supervisory Board are to be implemented." Note: This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. ABOUT NAKIKI

Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first“pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets. Contact for inquiries:

Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Email:... NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

09.03.2026 CET/CEST

