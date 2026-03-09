Whatfix / Key word(s): Product Launch

Whatfix introduces AI Roleplay Training in Mirror, the only platform combining adaptive AI conversations with real system simulations

For the first time, customer-facing teams will be able to practice real GenAI-driven customer conversations inside simulated enterprise systemsSAN JOSE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global AI-native platform for enterprise technology adoption, officially launches AI Roleplay training in Mirror, making Mirror an AI-first training platform designed to prepare customer-facing teams for real-world performance beyond mere system usage.



With this launch, Mirror evolves beyond system simulation to combine adaptive AI-driven roleplay with realistic enterprise application simulations, enabling frontline teams to practice customer conversations and workflows together in a single, risk-free environment. Strong Market Momentum

Mirror's expansion is backed by rapid enterprise adoption. With the introduction of AI Roleplay in 2025, Mirror's ARR grew more than 200% year over year. Having raced to $3M ARR in just 6 quarters, Whatfix expects Mirror revenue to grow 3x in 2026, driven by large-scale deployments across customer support and operations teams. Multiple Fortune 100 organizations have already implemented Mirror with AI Roleplay training as part of their frontline training programs, reporting early improvements in metrics such as time-to-proficiency, Average Handle Time (AHT), and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT). From System Training to Real-World Readiness

Mirror was launched in 2024 to help enterprises train employees on complex systems without putting live environments-or customers-at risk. As adoption grew, Whatfix identified a broader gap: teams also needed a safe way to practice the most unpredictable part of their roles- customer conversations. AI Roleplay training closes that gap many solutions offer AI roleplay as a standalone capability, they lack system context. Mirror uniquely combines adaptive AI conversations with high-fidelity system simulations, allowing employees to practice what to say and how to work together in the exact environment where performance happens shift reflects a broader change in how enterprises approach workforce readiness in an AI-driven world."Despite accelerating enterprise adoption, only about a third of organizations feel very effective today. Simulation teaches process, and roleplay builds judgment and confidence," said Khadim Batti, Co-Founder and CEO of Whatfix. "With AI Roleplay in Mirror, we're helping enterprises reduce time-to-proficiency and improve customer outcomes by preparing employees for real-world situations before they go live." Key capabilities of AI Roleplay training in Mirror include:

Adaptive AI roleplay training conversations that respond in real time to learner inputs, mirroring real customer interactions

Rapid roleplay training creation using AI prompts to reduce time and effort to scale practice experiences.

Built-in readiness evaluation within simulated workflows, giving leaders clear visibility into performance before go-live Multi-language support to enable consistent, scalable training for global teams Industry analysts see this convergence of AI roleplay and system simulation as a critical shift in how enterprises enable customer-facing teams."By combining AI-driven roleplay and system simulation in a single solution, Whatfix offers organizations a unified approach to employee enablement-especially for customer-facing roles-allowing learners to safely gain hands-on experience before transitioning to live systems," said Gina Smith, Research Director at IDC.AI Roleplay training is available today as part of Whatfix Mirror. Learn more at: Advancing AI-First Enterprise Enablement

AI Roleplay training in Mirror is part of Whatfix's broader AI-native strategy focused on measurable outcomes and execution readiness. By applying AI to high-impact moments, where employees interact with systems and customers, Whatfix helps enterprises reduce risk, accelerate performance, and deliver better customer experiences at scale. About Whatfix:

Whatfix is an AI platform advancing the "userization" of enterprise applications, empowering companies to maximize the ROI of their digital investments. Powered by a proprietary AI engine ScreenSense, Whatfix continuously interprets application workflow context and user intent to boost user productivity, ensure process compliance, and elevate user experience across applications and AI agents. The product portfolio includes a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), Mirror for hands-on system simulation and AI Roleplay based training, and Product and AI agent Analytics for no-code insights. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Schneider Electric, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website. Media Contact:

