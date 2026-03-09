Centre Plans Coconut Sector Boost To Enhance Farmer Incomes: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a post-Budget consultation with coconut growers, scientists and sector stakeholders in Chennai to discuss measures aimed at strengthening the coconut sector and improving farmer incomes.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said Tamil Nadu is one of the major centres of coconut production in the country. He noted that around 1.25 crore farmers are engaged in coconut cultivation across India, while nearly 3 crore people depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

The minister highlighted key challenges affecting coconut productivity, including ageing plantations, many of which are nearly 60 years old, and pest and disease issues such as root wilt and whitefly infestations. He said addressing these challenges will require coordinated efforts and technological innovation.

Chouhan stated that the government plans to promote advanced and disease-resistant coconut varieties to enhance productivity and improve the quality of produce, enabling India to strengthen its presence in the global coconut export market.

He also referred to the Coconut Promotion Scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to boost coconut production, processing and intercropping practices to enhance farmers' incomes.

Encouraging intercropping alongside coconut cultivation, he said, could improve farm profitability and provide additional revenue streams for growers.

The minister added that the government plans to undertake several initiatives under the scheme, including replanting old and unproductive orchards, establishing high-quality nurseries, expanding processing infrastructure and promoting value-added coconut products.

Consultations with farmers and state governments are ongoing to finalise the framework of the initiative, including strengthening institutional support through a dedicated coconut promotion mechanism.

Chouhan expressed confidence that the measures would benefit coconut farmers across the country, particularly in Tamil Nadu where about 28 percent of farmers are expected to gain from the proposed initiatives.

During the interaction, the minister also highlighted India's linguistic diversity and encouraged participants to communicate in their respective mother tongues, with translation support if required, to ensure more effective discussions and participation.

(KNN Bureau)