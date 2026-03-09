Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road Celebrates Women Community Leaders With Felicitation On International Women's Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Marking International Women's Day, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road organised a special celebration centred on the theme“Give to Gain”, recognising the contributions of women who play a vital role in strengthening communities. The event brought together hospital staff, families and members of the community, highlighting inspiring stories of leadership, compassion and service while reinforcing the spirit of empowerment and collective responsibility.

Women Community Leaders along with Senior Clinicians and Leadership team at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru

As part of the celebration, a felicitation ceremony led by the senior management team at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road honoured women Resident Welfare Association (RWA) secretaries for their grassroots efforts in strengthening community welfare, neighbourhood engagement and civic participation. Their dedication towards addressing local issues, coordinating community initiatives and supporting residents has made a meaningful difference in improving the quality of life within their neighbourhoods.

Each honouree was presented with a special gift hamper along with a complimentary women's health check-up coupon, encouraging preventive healthcare among women. The honourees also shared brief insights into their journeys and experiences, making the occasion both personal and inspiring.

To mark the occasion, patient-facing staff wore pink and purple attire and distributed roses to women patients and attendants as a gesture of appreciation. The event also featured addresses by senior clinicians and hospital leadership highlighting the importance of recognising women's contributions from nurturing families to strengthening communities while emphasising the need to prioritise preventive healthcare and create a more supportive and inclusive environment for women. The celebrations concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and cultural performances by hospital staff, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Gautham CB, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, said,“Women play a vital role in holding together the fabric of our communities through their dedication, compassion and leadership. Through this celebration, we wanted to recognise women who are working tirelessly at the grassroots level to strengthen neighbourhoods and support community wellbeing.”

Dr Ananth Rao, VP and Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, added,“International Women's Day reminds us of the vital role women play in shaping healthier families and stronger communities. Celebrating such inspiring individuals encourages greater awareness around empowerment, wellbeing and the importance of supporting one another as a community.”