What Is The Best Eco-Friendly Refrigerator To Buy This Summer?

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India During summer, refrigerators work harder than usual. Rising temperatures and frequent door opening - whether to grab a cold drink or store leftovers - put extra pressure on the appliance. An eco-friendly refrigerator is designed to handle this better, consuming less energy and using eco-friendly refrigerants without compromising on cooling. Brands like Haier, LG, and Samsung offer a solid range of options for those looking to upgrade.

Upgrade to a new refrigerator this season with the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan



The good news is that upgrading doesn't have to mean a large one-time expense. The Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale makes it more affordable, with Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, seasonal discounts, and zero down payment on select models. Shoppers can head to their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store - including Vijay Sales and Croma - to avail the financing options and take their new refrigerator home the same day.



Why eco-friendly refrigerators are worth considering?

The BEE star rating is a reliable indicator of energy efficiency - the higher the rating, the lower the power consumption. Since a refrigerator runs 24/7 and is opened frequently, a higher-rated model can meaningfully reduce long-term electricity costs. Selecting the right capacity is equally important, as an oversized or undersized fridge consumes more energy than necessary.



Top eco-friendly refrigerators available in March 2026

Shoppers can compare features, capacity, and type on Bajaj Mall before visiting a nearby partner store to finalise the purchase.



Whirlpool 205 WDE CLS Single Door Refrigerator (184L)



Price: Rs. 12,990 | EMI from: Rs. 859/month

Why it works: A compact 3-star model for small apartments - energy-conscious cooling without occupying too much kitchen space.

Samsung Camellia Blue Single Door Refrigerator (223L)



Price: Rs. 19,990 | EMI from: Rs. 1,535/month

Why it works: Digital Inverter Technology adjusts compressor speed based on cooling demand, reducing energy consumption and noise.

LG Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (242L)



Price: Rs. 25,990 | EMI from: Rs. 1,542/month

Why it works: DoorCooling+ circulates cold air evenly across all shelves, maintaining consistent temperatures and reducing the compressor's workload.

Samsung Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (322L)



Price: Rs. 34,990 | EMI from: Rs. 2,433/month

Why it works: Five convertible modes allow adjustment of the fridge-to-freezer ratio, avoiding energy waste when full freezer capacity is not required.

Haier Side-by-Side Refrigerator (596L)



Price: Rs. 1,01,990 | EMI from: Rs. 5,200/month

Why it works: Twin cooling systems maintain independent temperatures across fresh and frozen sections, improving energy efficiency.

LG InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator (635L)



Price: Rs. 2,06,499 | EMI from: Rs. 11,400/month Why it works: Knocking twice on the glass panel lets users see inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss. UV Nano technology keeps the water dispenser hygienic without additional energy use.

*Disclaimer

The prices and EMIs mentioned may differ based on the variant, partner store, location, and promotional offer. Please visit your nearest partner store to find the latest offers and prices.



Limited-time offers on eco-friendly refrigerators



Whirlpool - Up to 30% off on models priced Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 1,71,000, with EMIs starting from Rs. 859/month

LG - Up to 50% off on models priced Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 2,05,000, with EMIs starting from Rs. 875/month Samsung - Up to 50% off on models priced Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 2,05,000, with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,290/month

Offers are limited-time and subject to change. Verify current availability at your nearest partner store.



How to buy a new refrigerator with Bajaj Finserv?

Splitting the cost of a new refrigerator into monthly instalments makes the upgrade far more manageable instead of making a large one-time payment. During the Summer Sale, shoppers can enjoy the following benefits:



Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare eco-friendly refrigerators by capacity, door type, star rating, and brand before visiting a store.

Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finserv website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

Find a partner store: Check shortlisted models at 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities.

Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating capacity, star rating, energy features, and build quality.

Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly and the refrigerator can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers and exclusive deals during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, March is a practical time to upgrade to an eco-friendly refrigerator.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.



To know more, visit .