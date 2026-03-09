403
Tracing The Transition From Mannerism To Baroque At TEFAF Maastricht
(MENAFN- USA Art News) Orazio Gentileschi's“Saint Jerome” Emerges With Rare Trial-Era Provenance as Trinity Fine Art Spotlights Baroque Turning Point A full-length“Saint Jerome” by Italian painter Orazio Gentileschi (Italian, 1563–1639) is being positioned as a particularly consequential work to surface on the market, in part because it may be the last available example of this subject by the artist. Presented by Trinity Fine Art, the painting arrives with an unusually specific documentary trail that ties it to one of the most scrutinized episodes in 17th-century art history. The work was first published in 1943 by the influential Italian art historian Roberto Longhi, and has now been revisited in connection with Trinity Fine Art's presentation. Its dating is supported by testimony recorded during the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi, who was prosecuted for the rape of Gentileschi's daughter, the celebrated Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi (Italian, 1593–1653). In the proceedings, a pilgrim from Palermo recalled having posed for Gentileschi the previous year for a full-length depiction of Saint Jerome - a detail that helps anchor the painting's chronology. Visually, the composition concentrates almost entirely on the aged saint, emphasizing the physical and psychological weight of the figure. The painting is described as a synthesis of Gentileschi's late Mannerist formation and the heightened theatricality that would soon define the Baroque, a moment when Italian painting was shifting toward sharper contrasts, intensified emotion, and a more immediate sense of presence. Trinity Fine Art's presentation also includes“The Holy Family” (ca. 1620) by Giulio Cesare Procaccini (Italian, 1574–1625), dated to around 1620 and associated with the artist's mature period. The work is characterized by a sculptural density and a concentrated emotional charge, with a visual intensity that underscores Procaccini's ability to fuse tenderness and grandeur. Procaccini's sources are legible but not derivative. The painting draws on the elegance of Correggio and Parmigianino while absorbing the dynamism of Peter Paul Rubens, whom Procaccini is known to have followed. The result, as framed in the presentation, is a personal synthesis: a language of form and feeling that transforms those precedents into something distinctly his own. Recent conservation has further sharpened the picture of Procaccini's technique. The treatment revealed the artist's signature handling - including passages described with the Italian terms“bozze” and“macchie,” referring to swift, summary brushwork - intact across the canvas surface. For collectors and scholars alike, such visibility can be as telling as iconography, offering direct evidence of how the painting was built, revised, and brought to completion. Together, the three paintings in the presentation are framed as a compact view into a pivotal stretch of Italian art, when late Mannerist refinement gave way to Baroque drama and a new kind of pictorial persuasion. For the market, the Gentileschi“Saint Jerome” stands out not only for its rarity but for the way its documentation collapses the distance between studio practice and historical record - a reminder that some works carry their own timestamps, embedded in the archives as much as in paint.
