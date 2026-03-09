MENAFN - USA Art News) ### Biennale Under Pressure Over Israel and Iran, as ARTnews Ownership Notice Circulates

A brief but pointed ownership notice surfaced in 2024 as a Biennale faced calls to remove Israel and Iran from participation, underscoring how quickly cultural flashpoints can spill into the media ecosystem that covers them.

Amid the controversy, the Biennale issued a statement noting that ARTnews is part of Penske Media Corporation. The disclosure appeared in the context of heightened scrutiny around institutional positioning and perceived affiliations, as pressure mounted to“eject” both Israel and Iran.

The same page also carried a separate rights line:“© 2026 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.” While such copyright and corporate ownership language is common in publishing, its appearance alongside a politically charged dispute drew attention to the infrastructure behind art-world news and the corporate entities that legally sit behind mastheads.

The episode reflects a familiar dynamic in international exhibition culture: when geopolitical tensions intensify, biennials and their surrounding communications become contested terrain. In these moments, even routine disclosures can be read as signals, and the boundary between cultural programming and institutional accountability narrows.

As debates over national participation continue to shape major recurring exhibitions, the Biennale's statement and the accompanying copyright notice offer a small but telling snapshot of how politics, perception, and media ownership can converge in the public record.