Sculptor Thaddeus Mosley Dies At 99. Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thaddeus Mosley, the Pittsburgh Sculptor Who Turned Reclaimed Wood into Monumental Forms, Dies at 99

Thaddeus Mosley, the self-taught American sculptor celebrated for monumental works carved from reclaimed wood and cast in bronze, has died. He passed away Friday at his home in Pittsburgh, according to a family statement confirmed by Karma, the gallery that represented him. He was 99. No cause of death was given.

Mosley's career unfolded with unusual patience: nearly seven decades of making, followed by a late surge of international recognition. Although he received an early milestone with a first solo exhibition at the Carnegie Museum of Art in 1968, his wider breakthrough arrived in 2018, when he was included in the 57th Carnegie International, the longest-running survey of international contemporary art in North America. The visibility of that presentation helped propel a new chapter in his life's work, including representation by Karma and a run of six solo exhibitions across the gallery's New York and Los Angeles spaces.

His most recent show,“Glass,” remains on view at Karma's Chelsea location through March 28. The exhibition focuses on small-scale sculptures made between 2010 and 2013, assembled from shards of glass Mosley had gathered decades earlier from an abandoned bottle factory. In these compact works, the artist's long-standing interest in balance and tension becomes literal: fragments meet at edges, held in poised arrangements that feel both sturdy and vulnerable.

Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, in 1926, Mosley served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1940s before earning degrees in English and journalism from the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a photographer and freelance reporter, then joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1952, remaining there until 1992.

He began making art in 1950, describing his early works as“sculptural improvisations.” His influences ranged from Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși (1876–1957) and Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi (1904–1988) to African sculpture and the rhythmic logic of jazz. A formative spark came when Mosley noticed a group of teak birds in a boutique window and decided to carve his own. He started with fallen logs discarded by the city's parks department, shaping small figures that carried the directness of found material and the deliberation of hand-carving.

Without formal studio training, Mosley expanded his vocabulary through close looking and self-directed study, turning to public-library books on sculpture and gradually incorporating stone, bronze, and glass. Over time, he developed a signature language of form that often reads as both architectural and improvisational: verticals that seem to brace themselves, planes that arc and pivot, and surfaces that retain the memory of the original wood.

Institutional attention followed his Carnegie International moment. In 2021, the Baltimore Museum of Art opened a major survey,“Thaddeus Mosley: Forest,” which traveled to Art + Practice in Los Angeles and the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas. In 2025, Public Art Fund invited Mosley to install a selection of bronze sculptures in the park outside New York City Hall, bringing his work into the daily flow of civic space.

Mosley's sculptures entered major museum collections, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Brooklyn Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Guggenheim Museum. His late recognition did not read as a sudden reinvention so much as a long-overdue alignment: a public finally catching up to an artist who had been steadily carving, assembling, and refining his own idiom for decades.

With Mosley's death, the art world loses a sculptor whose practice fused resourcefulness with rigor - and whose forms, whether towering in wood or compact in glass, held a quiet sense of risk in their balance and poise.