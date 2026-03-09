403
Bahraini Civil Defence Extinguishes Ma'ameer Fire Following Iranian Attack
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Bahraini Civil Defence announced that a fire broke out at a facility in the Ma'ameer area following a blatant Iranian attack to Bahrain's news agency, emergency teams successfully brought the blaze under control, and no injuries or loss of life were recorded during the incident General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced today that its air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 102 missiles and 171 drones since the start of the Iranian attacks on the country.
