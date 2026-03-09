403
Kuwait Holds Funeral For Two Members Of General Directorate Of Land Border Security
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwait held funeral ceremonies on Monday for two members of the General Directorate of Land Border Security who were martyred while performing their national duty funeral ceremony was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al Sabah, along with several senior officers two martyrs, who held the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel (Staff) and Major, were martyred at dawn yesterday, Sunday, during the performance of their national duty as part of the security missions assigned to the Ministry of Interior.
