Shura Council Renews Strong Condemnation And Denunciation Of Iran's Blatant Attack On Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council on Monday held its regular weekly session in Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters, chaired by His Excellency Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim council renewed its condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest possible terms, of Iran's heinous attack on the State of Qatar and its ongoing military offensives using ballistic missiles, drones, and combat jets, in a flagrant violation of the country's national sovereignty, as well as directly compromising the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors, in addition to breaching the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, with disrespect to moral standards Council praised the stances of national parliaments, unions, and parliamentary organizations, and their solidarity with the State of Qatar, underscoring its commitment to continuing cooperation and coordination with them to serve the common interests emphasized the State of Qatar's unwavering position in supporting the paths of diplomacy and dialogue and respecting the principles of international law and the UN Charter, as the groundwork for de-escalation and for bolstering peace and stability on the regional and global stages this context, the council strongly denounced the allegations of Iran's Foreign Minister, along with his irrational justification, that the missile attacks carried by his country were directed at American interests and did not target Qatar. The Council unequivocally rejected these allegations, pointing out that the Iranian aggression included the entirety of the nation's territory, with the Iranian missiles targeting industrial and commercial facilities, as well as critical civilian utilities, in a dangerous precursor that entirely runs contrary to the Islamic fraternity, the principles of good neighborliness, and the bilateral relationship between the two countries Council regretted the escalatory approach pursued by the Iranian leadership and its bad faith, despite the State of Qatar's keenness to distance itself from regional conflicts, its constant endeavor to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community, and its strenuous efforts to settle the dispute through dialogue and peaceful means, and to spare Iran and the region the dangers of wars the meantime, the Council expressed its shock at the busting of two cells operating for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that had been tasked with carrying out sabotage operations in the Qatar. The competent authorities in the country succeeded in arresting the members of the two cells last Tuesday, thanks to the grace of Almighty God and the vigilance and efficiency of the state's security agencies addition, the Council commended the pivotal role undertaken by the Qatar Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior in confronting any attack on Qatar, protecting it from the savage Iranian aggression, and helping stabilize the security situation in the country further lauded the efforts of all authoritative agencies that operate around the clock to facilitate critical services, meet all needs, and handle contingencies in full readiness Council applauded the role undertaken by citizens and residents, who are endowed with societal responsibility and awareness during these current conditions, along with their compliance with the instructions and guidelines rendered by the relevant authorities, the Council urged the public to never congregate or venture out to incident scenes for their safety, and never spread rumors, but instead glean information from official sources, in addition to avoiding capturing and spreading photos and videos associated with field developments, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to protect Qatar and bestow upon it security, safety, progress, and prosperity the outset of this convention, the Council extended its thanks and gratitude to regional and international parliamentary unions, and to the sister and friendly national parliaments, which stood in solidarity with the State of Qatar and condemned and denounced the savage Iranian attacks that targeted the country's territory on Feb. 28, and are still ongoing Council recalled the statement of the Arab Parliament, which strongly condemned Iran's targeting of the territories of several Arab nations, including Qatar. The statement confirmed that Arab national security is a red line that must not be compromised under any justification, emphasizing that it stands by the Arab nations and supports them in all measures they take to protect their security and sovereignty, the Council noted the statement put out by the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which reaffirmed its enduring commitment to the principles of respecting the sovereignty of Arab nations and its flat-out rejection of any actions that would imperil their security and stability. The Union declared its absolute solidarity with them in these agonizing circumstances Council also went over the statement of the Association of Senates, Shura, and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA), in which the association vigorously condemned and denounced the Iranian assaults that targeted Qatar and the countries of the region, in a flagrant violation of good neighborliness principles, as well as international laws and the UN Charter, the Council stressed that Gulf security is part and parcel of the security of the region and the world council further referred to the statement issued by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), which condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the missile and drone attacks Iran mounted on critical infrastructure and civilians in Qatar and the rest of the sovereign Arab nations, the Council pointed out that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) condemned the retaliatory attacks Iran waged on the State of Qatar and other sisterly nations, according to the statement the union issued on the ongoing incidents Council also recalled the declaration made by the Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly in its statement, which expressed profound solidarity with the State of Qatar over the Iranian attacks, confirming its sympathy with all affected families Council further commended the positions of national parliaments, parliamentary unions, and parliamentary organizations, and their solidarity with the State of Qatar, noting its commitment to maintaining ongoing collaboration and coordination with them to serve mutual interests underscored the State of Qatar's firm position to back the paths of diplomacy, dialogue, and respect for the principles of international law and the UN Charter as the cornerstone in de-escalation and strengthening peace and stability on the regional and global stages Council emphasized the role of parliamentarians, in their capacity as representatives of the peoples, in helping de-escalate military tensions, resolve conflicts and wars, and achieve global security and stability, through encouraging dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy, while simultaneously censuring certain national parliaments that grant legitimacy to their countries' wars and justify their aggression against other nations, Director of Sessions and Committees Affairs Department Ahmed Sultan Al Ghanim read out the agenda, with the council debating the incorporated subjects and taking the appropriate decision.
