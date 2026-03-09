403
GCC Countries Witness Developments In Performance Of Agriculture, Livestock And Fishing Sectors
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries recorded strong performance in the agriculture, livestock, and fishing sectors in 2024. This reflects the growing role of these sectors in supporting food security and bolstering economic diversification efforts in the GCC, despite the environmental and natural challenges facing the region, particularly the limited availability of arable land and scarce water resources GCC Statistical Center revealed in its latest data that the contribution of the agriculture and fishing sector to the GDP at current prices reached approximately USD 40 billion in 2024, representing a 5.1 percent increase compared to 2023. Its contribution to the overall GCC GDP remained stable at 1.7 percent, the value of agricultural and fishing exports rose to USD 7.8 billion, reflecting a 17.5 percent increase, while imports reached USD 38.7 billion, a 10.1 percent increase during the same period. This demonstrates the ongoing GCC efforts to enhance production efficiency and strengthen the food security system growth was driven by increased plant, animal, and fish production, along with improved intra-regional and international trade in agricultural and fish products. Total Gulf plant production reached approximately 12.7 million tons in 2024, a 3.9 percent increase compared to approximately 12.2 million tons in 2023, while Gulf livestock reached approximately 42.5 million head, achieving a 3.6 percent growth rate in 2023.
