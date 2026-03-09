403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Interior Ministry Announces Arrest Of 313 Persons For Filming And Circulating Misleading Information
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior announced that the Economic and Cyber Crimes Prevention Department at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested 313 individuals of various nationalities. The arrests were made for filming and circulating unauthorized video clips, spreading misleading information and rumours, and disseminating content intended to incite public concern, in violation of official directives. The necessary legal and administrative measures have been taken against those involved a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Interior stressed the importance of refraining from filming, publishing video clips, or circulating rumours related to the current situation, and called on the public to obtain information solely from approved official sources Ministry also affirmed that the competent authorities will not hesitate to take the necessary legal action against anyone found committing such violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment