403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
General Directorate Of Traffic Seizes 39 Vehicles For Noise Violations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic, has seized 39 violating vehicles that were emitting loud and disturbing noises while driving on the roads. Their drivers were apprehended and referred to the competent authorities in accordance with the procedures followed in such cases action comes as part of the ongoing efforts of the General Directorate of Traffic to control violations that disturb public tranquility and cause inconvenience to road users and residents disturbing noise from vehicles is considered a violation of Article (58) of the Traffic Law issued by Decree-Law No. (19) of 2007, which stipulates that no vehicle may be driven on the road if it emits disturbing noise, and that every vehicle must be equipped with a properly functioning muffler (silencer).The Ministry of Interior also indicates that the sound level emitted by vehicles is measured in decibels (Decibel - dB), in accordance with the requirements of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology regarding permissible noise levels for cars and motorcycles Ministry of Interior also urges drivers to adhere to traffic instructions to maintain road safety and confirms that it will not hesitate to take the necessary legal action against anyone found violating traffic laws and regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment