Workforce Development In Action: Sands Employs A Holistic Well-Being Approach To Support Team Member Advancement

At the end of last year, the Sands corporate office culminated the 2025 Wellness Challenge: Pause and Presence for Team Members, representative of the company's efforts aimed at promoting wellness and positive mental health among its global workforce.

Held during the holiday season, the program featured live guided meditation sessions, an expert-led seminar on breathwork and meditation practices, and a chat function with motivational and wellness-focused prompts. Participants logged their efforts in an activity tracker to encourage accountability and commitment to the program's practices.

Like the corporate holiday wellness challenge, all Sands regions provide a broad set of initiatives to support Team Members in creating positive physical and mental health practices, work-life balance, and social connections among fellow colleagues and within their families and other

close relationships. These programs complement the company's training and professional development programs, delivering a holistic approach to advancement and well-being.

“We place Team Member well-being at the heart of our people strategy,” Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president of human resources at Marina Bay Sands, said.“With close to 40 sessions of wellness activities hosted last year, we provided a diverse calendar of health and fitness activities to meet the varied interests of our large workforce.”

Physical Health

In support of physical well-being, sports and fitness programs help Team Members improve health while building relationships with colleagues. Regions facilitate clubs for running, basketball, bowling and more, as well as promote participation in classes such as Vinyasa yoga, fun runs, walks and fitness challenges.

In addition, health clinics and seminars along with access to monitoring tools further promote physical well-being. Occupational safety and health (OSH) is also a global company priority, and Sands' regions provide education and awareness activities related to workplace topics throughout the year.

During OSH Month in 2025, Sands China leveraged the observance to promote overall physical well-being. The company's OSH month initiative introduced expanded chronic disease screenings to help Team Members identify potential health risks. Among the new offerings was the use of AI retinal scanning technology to assess dozens of health risk indicators related to cardiovascular, endocrine, metabolic and nervous systems, as well as eye health.

Holistic Well-Being Programs

While sports, fitness and health fair activities also promote mental and social wellness, Sands' regions host specialized initiatives to hone in on physical and mental health, mindsets, connections and creativity. In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands has offered unique activities such as Shoe Art Jamming and Sushi Making to provide outlets for stress release and balance.

Highlighting its annual wellness slate, the integrated resort's annual Wellness Festival curates offerings under the four pillars of well-being: physical, mental, social and financial wellness.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 1,200 Team Member participants who enjoyed complimentary health screenings and flu vaccinations, specialized wellness opportunities such as stretch therapy, and wide-ranging sessions on topics such as mindfulness, nutrition and financial planning.

In Macao, Sands China places strong emphasis on family and social connections through annual activities such as the Amazing Summer event series for Team Members and their families, which encompassed sports taster sessions, art workshops, behind-the-scenes property tours and culinary classes last year.

In addition, the company's 2025 series of family activities included a baking workshop for parents and their children, a carnival that promoted family values through team games and quiz challenges, a parenting road show held in partnership with the Parent Education Centre, and a

storytelling workshop organized by Macao's Education and Youth Development Bureau to equip Team Members with tools for balancing work and family life and strengthening family bonds.

Finally, one of Sands China's long-standing wellness initiatives is Happy 360 Month, a 16-day event that promotes physical and mental well-being through roadshows, workshops and lectures in heart-of-house areas across the company's integrated resorts.

Last year's attractions placed emphasis on the 5S Model: self-questioning, stopping negative thinking, self-talk, shuffling your thoughts and staying attentive to body responses. Team Members learned techniques for embracing positive thinking, releasing stress, managing emotions, and building a warm and caring workplace. Since its launch in 2021, Happy 360 Month has attracted over 38,000 participants across more than 200 wellness activities.

“Happy 360 Month provides positive energy to support the physical and mental well-being of our Team Members in every respect,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, Sands China executive vice chairman, said.“We have over 27,000 Team Members. If each of them has three or four family members, this positive energy is in fact indirectly reaching nearly 100,000 people. When Team Members are happy, their family life naturally becomes more harmonious and society as a whole becomes more stable.”

Sands' priority on Team Member well-being is a critical component of the company's focus on maintaining a culture of advancement. For more information on Sands' workforce development initiatives, read the latest ESG report: .