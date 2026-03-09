Research Shows Recyclability Now Top Feature In Packaging

Research from McKinsey shows that recyclability is now the top feature people look for in packaging. Additionally, PWC found that 80% of consumers are willing to pay more for products that are made and sourced responsibly.

ScottsMiracle-Gro listens to consumers, so they developed a packaging line with O.M. Scott & Sons to fulfill this need. This paper packaging combines the quality consumers expect and achieves the 85% pulp recovery threshold for curbside recyclability.

Ray Severa recently spoke with Packaging World about how they are making this shift. He and Anne Marie Mohan discussed the practical side of sustainability and how they moved from an idea to a finished product that works for both the consumer and the planet.

