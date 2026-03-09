Keybank Foundation Supports Rural Workforce Development Efforts With A $400,000 Grant To On Point For College, Inc.

MENAFN - 3BL) The KeyBank Foundation is investing $400,000 to support the strategic expansion of workforce development efforts in rural areas of 6 counties in Central New York through On Point for College, Inc.

This funding will help support On Point's“Rural Workforce Development Initiative”, which will provide the support, advising and upskilling that young people need to become the next generation of producers and leaders in our communities.

Meeting a Critical Workforce Need in Central New York

“Central New York has experienced unprecedented economic growth in recent years, with forecasts predicting continued expansion as the manufacturing sector thrives. On Point's robust service offerings meet a critical need in our region by equipping students with the resources they need to pursue an education, enter the workforce and put down roots in CNY-helping drive our region's economic growth,” said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank Syracuse Market President.“KeyBank is proud to partner with On Point to invest in this program and support its work to create brighter futures for young people in our communities.”

On Point's mission is to break down barriers that prevent young, underserved individuals from achieving education and career success. The non-profit helps students apply to, prepare for and enroll in college. On Point then offers success services to students that ensure that they remain enrolled through graduation.

Throughout the journey, On Point helps students understand the pathway toward their chosen career and build skills to compete successfully in the job market. On Point builds relationships with trade unions, apprenticeship programs and other training opportunities that could prepare students for jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, energy and other growing industries.

Strengthening Communities Through Education and Workforce Alignment

"Key Bank's extraordinary $400,000 investment is more than a donation-it is a powerful affirmation of the potential that exists within our rural communities,” said Tiffany C. Rush, Director of Rural Initiatives for On Point for College, Inc.“This support will allow On Point for College to reach more students who often face the greatest barriers to postsecondary options, providing them with guidance, resources, and opportunities that can change the course of their lives. We are deeply grateful for KeyBank's partnership and their belief in our mission to ensure that every student, no matter where they live, has a pathway to success.”

“The Rural Workforce Development Initiative will have a transformational impact on the students On Point serves through its programming. On Point is championing education and support services to close the gap between schooling and entering the workforce for young people in Central New York, meeting them where they are and helping them overcome adversity with a solid foundation for education and a successful career,” said Tamika Otis, KeyBank Syracuse Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer.

Shaping the Future of Central New York

This latest investment builds on KeyBank's broader history of community-driven philanthropy, economic mobility initiatives, and inclusive banking investments. Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $821.8 million in Syracuse and Central New York, supporting affordable housing, small business and home lending, and transformational philanthropic initiatives.

