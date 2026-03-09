403
Medtronic Spark Onsite: A Day Of Innovation, Collaboration, And Discovery
(MENAFN- 3BL) Medtronic welcomed 200 fifth-grade students to its campus for a half-day, immersive learning experience powered by Medtronic Spark and led by employee volunteers. Through hands-on activities and real-world challenges, students explored healthcare technology, collaborated with peers, and connected classroom learning to potential careers in STEM. The experience is designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and help students see themselves as future innovators in health tech. Watch the video to learn more about the experience and its impact:
