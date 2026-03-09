Turkiye Shoots Down Iranian Ballistic Missile Crossing Its Airspace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The Turkish Ministry of Defense has reported that the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) successfully shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran after it entered Turkish airspace.

An official statement by the Ministry clarified that some missile debris fell in uncrewed fields in Gaziantep province in southern Turkiye without recording any human casualties.

Turkiye gives an extremely overriding priority to good neighborliness and regional stability, but would never hesitate in resolutely taking all essential measures against any threat that targets its territory and airspace, the statement read, adding that response to Turkiye's measures in this respect would benefit all.



On March 4, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced intercepting a ballistic missile that was heading toward Turkish airspace from Iran and was neutralized in a timely manner by IAMD personnel deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean region.

As such, the Ministry confirmed that Ankara reserves the right to respond to this targeting, indicating that it is constantly engaging with NATO and other allies.