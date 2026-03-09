Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From South Korean Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun.

During the call, both sides reviewed developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stating that such acts cannot be justified under any pretext.

He emphasised that Qatar has always sought to remain neutral in regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community. He warned of the dangers of irresponsible targeting of critical infrastructure, particularly those related to water, food, and energy facilities, stressing that such actions set dangerous precedents that could expose the region populations to multiple risks.

He also underscored the need to immediately halt all escalatory actions, return to dialogue, favor reason and wisdom, and contain the crisis in a manner that preserves regional security.

For his part, HE the South Korean Foreign Minister called for de-escalation, urging the use of reason and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.