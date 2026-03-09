GCO Debunks Social Media False Reports, Confirms No Fatalities In Attacks On Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Government Communications Office (GCO) has clarified facts regarding circulating misleading information and urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate updates.
The GCO shared the clarification on its official X platform on Monday evening, March 9, 2026 as part of a misinformation fact check.
According to the post, some users on social media circulated false reports claiming casualties and a fabricated number of projectiles launched at the State of Qatar in the past 24 hours.
The GCO confirmed that there have been no fatalities from the attacks on the State of Qatar, and that all missiles directed at the country in the last 24 hours were intercepted.Read Also
It also urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumours.
MOI reminder
Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) also reminded the public through a notice posted on its X platform about the importance of obtaining information from approved official sources and refraining from spreading rumours to avoid legal accountability.
