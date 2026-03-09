VIDEO: PM Warns Iranian Attacks Threaten Global Security And Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani spoke about the cascading effects of Iranian aggression not only on the region but on the entire world.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News, HE the Prime Minister said that what is happening in the region is very dangerous, and affects not only regional security, but also global security, stability, and the global economy.

He explained that within just one week of the war, the impact of what is happening in GCC could be seen on the global economy. "Whether from an energy point of view, logistical point of view, or otherwise, this small spot in the world, the GCC is a major transit hub for the entire world," he added.

Speaking about transit hubs in Gulf, he said, "Between Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai alone, there are around 350 million passengers passing through every year. All this has been disrupted because of the shakeup in the security of our region."

He went on to explain how Qatar alone, supplies 20% of the world's LNG and was forced to halt the operation on March 2, which impacted the prices dramatically.

H E Sheikh Mohammed touched upon every industry this war has impacted including the manufacturing units as the downstream production in the country was stopped.

Qatar is the second largest producer of urea, and it represents 10% of the global market, which the Prime Minister said will affect the agriculture sector, the food supply and thus the food security of many countries who are relying on Qatar's supplies.



Qatar intercepts 17 ballistic missiles, 6 drones PM calls on Iran to immediately stop attacks in the region

Read Also

Another supply that has been halted is the helium, a key component for medical equipment, as 35% of the world's helium supply is produced in Qatar.

He went on to describe this as a disaster for world as every unique products exported from each of the GCC countries will see an impact, affecting global security and supply chains.

The Prime Minister also said that around 40% of attacks are targeting energy facilities, 25% targeting civilian facilities - including the international airport - while 35% attacks target military facilities. He further added, "Even drinking water storage facilities have been attacked. What this have to do with the war, and what do they want to achieve by attacking all these things that belong to the Qatari people? They do not belong to the government, and even if anyone will use their pretext that it's an American interest. What's the American interest in drinking water in Qatar?"

The Prime Minister added that Iran should stop all attacks against the Gulf countries and the other nations, that are not part of this war but are being targeted. "We need to seek a way to de-escalate the situation and find diplomatic solution whenever possible," he added.