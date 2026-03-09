Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eidiya Atms To Be Available In Various Locations From Tomorrow: QCB

2026-03-09 02:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced that the Eidiya ATM service will be available starting Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

In a statement on Monday evening, March 9, 2026, QCB said that a total of 43 Eidiya ATMs will be operated across nine designated locations across the country, in addition to the activation of the QR200 denomination.

The machines will be available at Place Vendôme Mall (8 ATMs), Mall of Qatar (4 ATMs), Al Wakrah Old Souq (4 ATMs), Doha Festival City (7 ATMs), Al Hazm Mall (4 ATMs), West Walk (4 ATMs), Al Khor Mall (4 ATMs), Al Meera (Muaither) (4 ATMs), and Al Meera (Al Thumama) (4 ATMs).

QCB's Eidiya ATM service comes as a part of the overall effort to preserve the Qatari heritage and culture of the practice of Eidi, which is the gifting of money to young children.

The Peninsula

