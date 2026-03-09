Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Extends Condolences To UAE Over Death Of Two Armed Forces' Members

2026-03-09 02:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the death of two members of the Armed Forces while on duty.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE during this painful loss and reiterated Qatar's support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

The Ministry also extended the State of Qatar's deepest condolences to the families of the two martyrs, praying for God's mercy upon them and for the protection and safety of the UAE and its people.

The Peninsula

