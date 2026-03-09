Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Winds, High Sea

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundery rain accompanied by strong winds and high sea conditions across Qatar in their daily report published on Monday.

Inshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, which may be thundery, until 6am on Tuesday.

Offshore, similar conditions are expected with occasional thundery rain and high sea.

Winds inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting up to 25 knots, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting up to 26 knots.

Sea state inshore will range from 1 to 3 feet, rising to 5 feet with thundery rain, and offshore from 2 to 4 feet, rising to 8 feet. Visibility may drop to 4 to 9 kilometers or less at times due to the rain.